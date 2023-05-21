New Hampshire Trust Purchases Shares of 790 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

