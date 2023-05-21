New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average of $275.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.