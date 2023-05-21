NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -393.50 and a beta of 1.04. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

