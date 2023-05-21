NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

