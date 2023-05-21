NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
