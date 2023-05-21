Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

NIU stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 million, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.40 to $5.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.