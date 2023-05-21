Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

