Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Nucor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,821,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

