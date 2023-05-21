Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.84

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.14. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 379,086 shares traded.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.