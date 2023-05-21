Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.84

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.14. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 379,086 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

