Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nuvei by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2,110.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.13 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

