Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance
Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.46.
