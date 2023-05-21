Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.46.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

