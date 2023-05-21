Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 27.06% 45.10% 12.07% VOC Energy Trust 91.92% 141.98% 141.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.42 $13.30 billion $8.73 6.77 VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million N/A $21.67 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Occidental Petroleum and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 10 7 1 2.35 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $70.94, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

