Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.