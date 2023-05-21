Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.49

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.49 and traded as high as $105.55. Omega Flex shares last traded at $103.70, with a volume of 22,523 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

