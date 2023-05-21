ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

