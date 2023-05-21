Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.34. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 31,730 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.77.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

