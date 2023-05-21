ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.