Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

