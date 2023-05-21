Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

