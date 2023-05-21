Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Buys $116,600.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Down 5.4 %

Ouster stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

