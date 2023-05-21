Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.34. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

