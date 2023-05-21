Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.34. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
