Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.60% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $180,019. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

