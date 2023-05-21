Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PAAS opened at C$21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.14 and a twelve month high of C$30.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.89.

About Pan American Silver

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

