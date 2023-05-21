Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

