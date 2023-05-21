Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 164,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,939 shares of company stock worth $8,152,007. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

