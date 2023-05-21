Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,524,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,381,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

