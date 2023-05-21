Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

