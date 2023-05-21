Petrus R. M. Vervaat Buys 50,000 Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($73,907.05).

Luceco Stock Performance

LON LUCE opened at GBX 125 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £201 million, a P/E ratio of 1,562.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.12. Luceco plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.94).

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luceco Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.