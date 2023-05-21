PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $9.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 19,930 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
