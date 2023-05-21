PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $9.70. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 19,930 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 179,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.