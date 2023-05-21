Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 91,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

