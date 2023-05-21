Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $35,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

