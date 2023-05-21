Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,405 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity at Chemed
Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $538.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.25.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Further Reading
