Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,405 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $538.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.