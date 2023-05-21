Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Polaris worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

