Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,896 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

