Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

POW opened at C$35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$37.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

