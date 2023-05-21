Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$38.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins cut Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
POW opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$29.76 and a twelve month high of C$37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.71.
Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
