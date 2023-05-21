PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

PPG stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

