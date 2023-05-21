PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

