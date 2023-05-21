PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

TSE:PSK opened at C$23.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0910862 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

