Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Duncan Leggett Sells 6,921 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £9,274.14 ($11,617.36).

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.50. Premier Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Premier Foods’s payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

