Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.77 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Medpace worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 117.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $210.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.