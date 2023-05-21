Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

WST stock opened at $351.39 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

