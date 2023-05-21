Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

