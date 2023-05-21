Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of YETI worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Trading Down 3.0 %

YETI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.03 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

