Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

