Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,574 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

