ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.