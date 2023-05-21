ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

