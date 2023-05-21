Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

PMM stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

