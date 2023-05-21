PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Shares Up 12.5%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.87. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
PVA TePla Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.
PVA TePla Company Profile
PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVA TePla (TPLKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.