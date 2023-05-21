PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Shares Up 12.5%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.87. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

