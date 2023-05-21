Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $13.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Stock Down 2.1 %

Assurant stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $185.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.