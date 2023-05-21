Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Raised by KeyCorp

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

